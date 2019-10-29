

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) on Tuesday reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the third quarter rose 6 percent to 444 million euros from 419 million euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per ordinary share increased to 0.80 euros from 0.75 euros in the prior-year quarter.



On a comparable basis, group net income increased 2 percent to 453 million euros from 444 million euros last year, while earnings per share increased by 1 percent to 0.81 euros from 0.80 euros a year ago.



Sales for the quarter grew 8 percent to 8.84 billion euros from 8.19 billion euros in the prior-year period, while it rose 6 percent in constant currency. Organic sales growth was 5 percent, while acquisitions/divestitures contributed net 1 percent to growth.



Looking ahead, Fresenius affirmed its outlook for 2019 Group sales and earnings. The company projects sales growth of 4 percent to 7 percent in constant currency, while net income growth is expected to be about 0 percent in constant currency.



The guidance for 2019 includes the sales and dilutive earnings contributions of the NxStage acquisition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX