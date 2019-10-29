Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916541 ISIN: JP3165650007 Ticker-Symbol: MCN 
Tradegate
25.10.19
14:38 Uhr
23,400 Euro
-0,200
-0,85 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NTT DOCOMO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NTT DOCOMO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,600
24,000
09:09
23,600
23,800
09:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NTT DOCOMO
NTT DOCOMO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NTT DOCOMO INC23,400-0,85 %