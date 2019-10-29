Autodoc, the benchmark in the online retailing for car spare parts in Europe, is now offering its customers and interested parties an innovative platform for the maintenance of their own car under the name "Autodoc Club". Thanks to its features, it is unique on the market. The platform, which is available in 26 European countries, contains over 1,300 professional PDF repair instructions in all national languages, plus 2,240 detailed video tutorials. In addition, there is a whole range of other useful functions, such as the integrated maintenance protocol for your own car. This opens up new possibilities for planning repairs and controlling costs. The Autodoc Club app is scheduled for release for Android and iOS operating systems at the beginning of 2020, and bundles on mobile devices all the Club website functions for smartphone and tablet users.

One-stop shop for advice, service and parts

Autodoc's "Autodoc Club" now offers its customers an innovative platform that provides a wide range of services related to the repair and maintenance of cars. In addition to instructions in the form of PDFs and video tutorials, Autodoc Club offers various other features: users can not only store their car model in their profile, but also keep a maintenance log, receive reminders for the replacement of consumables or save workshop information.

The main component of the new Autodoc Club is a collection of over 1,300 PDF repair manuals and 2,240 video tutorials on individual repairs. A search function enables the customer to find the right manual for their car for the upcoming project. If a manual is not yet available, it can be requested directly from the Autodoc specialists.

Professional advice and convenient purchase of spare parts

The instructions provide direct access to the Autodoc online shop. The user can order all required parts conveniently in the spare parts dealer's online shop. If a tool is missing, it can also be ordered directly in the online shop. In case of questions regarding repairs or spare parts, the customer can contact specialists such as car mechanics or technicians directly in the forum at any time. Autodoc Club therefore offers an integrated one-stop solution for car owners who want to repair their car themselves or obtain comprehensive information and buy spare parts directly and inexpensively.

"For the layman, car parts are mostly products that require explanation. From our experience, we know that many customers often have questions and need advice from experts. We now offer such support with the easy-to-use and integrated Autodoc Club platform. Every car owner can see how a repair is done, get help and decide for themselves what support they need from their local workshop. In any case, they can always order parts and tools conveniently from the Autodoc online shop without having to search the Internet for them", explains Autodoc Managing Director, Alexej Erdle.

Free platform for car-related services

Additional features such as a maintenance log and a reminder function for changing consumables round off the offer and also help to avoid unnecessary costs. As a result, your car always stays in top condition. In the personal area, the user can also store vehicle documents, vehicle insurance policies and their own notes, so that all documents relating to their car are always at hand. And from the beginning of 2020, this will also be possible when on the go and travelling using your smartphone.

The use of the platform is unlimited and independent of placing an order. The creation of a free user account is only required for the personal assistant. Existing registration data for the Autodoc online shop also work on the new portal. Any car data already entered in the store account will also be transferred automatically when registering for Autodoc Club with the same account.

About Autodoc

Autodoc is Europe's leading online dealer for car spare parts. As the fastest-growing company in this sector with sales growth of 63% in the financial year 2018 to around EUR 415 million (2017: EUR 254 million), Autodoc aims to further expand its position. Thanks to its successful expansion, Autodoc is now represented in 25 other European countries in addition to Germany. Autodoc pursues a strong customer focus through social media campaigns, technical support in the respective national language and a current demand-oriented range of almost 2.5 million products from 545 brand manufacturers for 128 car brands. Autodoc GmbH is based in the Berlin district of Lichtenberg and is fully owner-managed. In addition to its headquarters, the company opened a representative office on Kurfürstendamm in May 2019.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191029005090/en/

Contacts:

Thomas Casper

Head of Press and Public Relations Communication

Tel.: +49-30-2084-78-237

E-mail: t.casper@autodoc.eu

www.autodoc.de

cometis AG

Matthias Kunz

Tel.: +49-611-20-585-564

kunz@cometis.de

www.cometis.de