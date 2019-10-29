

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange Group (ORAN) reported that its third quarter revenues were up 0.8 percent, while EBITDAaL improved 0.2 percent due to the Group's excellent performance in Africa & Middle East and the resilience of the Enterprise market. The Group recorded 209.4 million mobile customers, an increase of 4.2 percent, driven by Africa & Middle East. Orange now has 65.3 million 4G customers, 22 million of whom are in Africa & Middle East.



For the third-quarter, Group EBITDAaL was 3.6 billion euros, up 0.2 percent from prior year. Excluding the impact of promotions on ePresse and audiobook offers, EBITDAaL growth was 1.0 percent in the third quarter.



Third-quarter Group revenues were 10.6 billion euros, up 0.8 percent on a comparable basis. Restated for the impact of ePresse and audiobook offers, revenue growth was 1.1 percent for the quarter.



For 2019, excluding the effects of the network-sharing contract with Vodafone in Spain, Orange Group continues to project EBITDAaL growth to be slower than that achieved in 2018 on a comparable basis.



On 4 December, Orange will distribute an interim dividend of 0.30 euro per share for 2019. The Board also confirmed that it would propose to the 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting the payment of a total dividend of 0.70 euro per share in respect of the full year 2019.



