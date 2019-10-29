AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B () AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2019 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 28/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 221.7172 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 101755 CODE: ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV Sequence No.: 25610 EQS News ID: 899079 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2019 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)