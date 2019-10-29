

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - KUKA (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported that its third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 35.6 million euros from 26.4 million euros, prior year, while the EBIT margin increased to 4.3 percent from 3.1 percent. Earnings after taxes increased to 27.4 million euros from 23.0 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.66 euros compared to 0.52 euros.



Third-quarter sales revenues fell slightly by 2.1 percent to 832.9 million euros. The Group recorded orders received totaling 624.8 million euros, a 16.7 percent decrease on the third quarter of 2018. KUKA particularly felt this restraint in the automotive and electronics industries. The effects are being felt by the Systems, Robotics and China business segments in particular.



The Systems business segment saw its volume of orders received fall to 186.9 million euros from 310.9 million euros, prior year. The Robotics segment generated orders received totaling 215.4 million euros, 27.5 percent down on the previous year.



KUKA adjusted its forecast for fiscal year 2019 in September and now anticipates sales revenues of around 3.2 billion euros (previously, around 3.3 billion euros). The EBIT margin, including all reorganization expenditure, is projected to be above the previous year's figure of 1.1 percent (previously, 3.5 percent).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX