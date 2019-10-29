Mindtree to Showcase its Cloud Transformation Solutions for Azure at Microsoft Ignite

WARREN, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it will showcase its next-generation Microsoft Azure solutions and services at Microsoft Ignite 2019, taking place Nov. 4-8 in Orlando, FL. Recognized as a 'Top Emerging Global Azure Partner', Mindtree will discuss its strategic Microsoft specialization and centers of excellence in modern workplace, apps and infrastructure, data and AI, and business applications that enable enterprise organizations to move, live, and unlock the power of Azure based services.

Migrating and managing data workloads in an enterprise-scale cloud is a major undertaking and often presents challenges, with many organizations struggling to determine where to start. They seek a global partner with a team of experts that can reduce risk and bring high quality at a reasonable price so they can enable rapid digital transformation and customer-focused improvements.

"Mindtree's ongoing investments in developing best-in-class, Microsoft Azure-solutions, combined with key wins involving workloads such as, Azure IoT Suite, Azure Data Lake Analytics, Kubernetes on Azure, and Office 365, demonstrates our commitment to Microsoft for our clients," said Manoj Karanth, Global Head of Cloud, Mindtree. "As a Gold Certified Microsoft Azure partner, we collaborate closely with Microsoft to deliver next generation cloud solutions for our clients. Microsoft Ignite is a great way to spotlight our key solutions, differentiated innovation, and industry specializations on Azure."

At Booth #1800 in the hub partner area, Mindtree will host learning sessions on overcoming common technology challenges while exhibiting its specialized Azure offerings that enable organizations to accelerate organizational cloud transformation and unlock the benefits of their cloud investment. These strategic services and solutions include:

Move:

- Mindtree helps clients ease their cloud adoption with automated platforms for cloud advisory, discovery and migration. The 4-week non-intrusive discovery advisory service helps client quickly chart their ROI and cloud strategy using Mindtree tools, platforms, and broad client expertise. Mindtree guides clients through case studies and ways to optimize and migrate their existing systems to Azure.

Live:

- Mindtree manages cloud infrastructure with an automation first approach, leveraging its AIOps platforms to improve service availability, observability and reduce overall cost of operations. Additional solutions include a Minimal Viable Cloud platform for cloud infrastructure process automation and central governance, which brings cloud-like agility. Clients have realized savings of 40 to 60% in cloud management costs by leveraging Mindtree's NoOps services.

- Mindtree is launching a Digital workplace as Service leveraging Azure Windows Virtual Device that will enable organizations to quickly realize the possibilities of cloud for end users and remote offices. This service will help clients cut 20 to 30% in costs and accelerate the onboarding of new users and offices.

Unlock:

-SAP on Azure Accelerator QuikDeploy: This flexible industry accelerator is tailor-made to rapidly deploy SAP S/4HANA into Microsoft Azure cloud. App migration is the first stage of the modernization journey and Mindtree provides deep SAP experience for enterprises. The accelerator enhances the digital core, increases ROI, and reduces implementation time by up to 35%.

-InnoApp for Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS): This service enables enterprises to accelerate the deployment of containerized cloud applications on Microsoft Azure. It utilizes Kubernetes, the open source architecture for automating deployment and management of containerized applications and provides ready to use, industry proven infrastructure-as-code templates.

-Partner and Industry Solutions on Azure: Mindtree's industry and technology specializations provides unique services on Azure including Murex on Azure, Duck Creek on Azure, SAP on Azure, Adobe on Azure, and Databricks on Azure. With Murex, Mindtree helps capital market firms move mission-critical systems to Microsoft Azure, to enable on-demand resource scalability and improve cost effectiveness. As a key insurance technology partner with Duck Creek, insurers have reaped a 43% ROI with automation and web-based underwriting solutions. Mindtree offers accelerators, testing automation, and upgrades services for Duck Creek.

Mindtree will also highlight intelligent cloud and app innovation solutions including Shotclasses, an enterprise microlearning training solution to deliver content for employment engagement; Gladius IoT building management platform for energy efficiency, intelligent automation, and connected buildings ideal for small, medium and large-sized installations; and Microsoft big data analytics and Azure data lakes services called Decision Moments that transform data into actionable insights using unique machine learning tools.

Mindtree will be exhibiting service implementation case studies across industries including travel, hospitality, retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, banking, finance, media, and insurance. To learn more and schedule time with Mindtree visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 350+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries and 35 offices across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of 21,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

