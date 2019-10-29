Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Oct 29, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has published "MHI Report 2019," an integrated report that concisely presents MHI Group's financial, growth, and other strategies, as well as the challenges involved. It also explains how MHI Group is able to contribute to resolving the environmental and social issues facing the world, and the ideal management structures to achieve this.The management strategy section includes messages from chief officers reviewing the results from the initial year of the three-year 2018 Medium-Term Business Plan launched in FY2018 and the course that MHI should follow. Officers also explain managerial guidelines such as MHI FUTURE STREAM, which outlines the future direction for MHI businesses based on an understanding of megatrends, and Triple One Proportion, an index that balances revenue, total assets, and market value in an effort to fulfill MHI Group's social responsibility while at the same time achieving sustainable growth.The section on business operations examines the type of value that MHI's businesses provide to society in the context of the current business environment and social issues, and how these businesses will be developed in the future. The report also includes interviews with executives discussing such topics as MHI Group's initiatives to promote diversity and address global risks such as climate change and cyber terrorism, as well as the status of corporate governance, the core of MHI's enterprise value creation to remain a company serving a useful purpose in society.MHI Group, through this report encompassing both financial and non-financial information, will continue to communicate to a broad range of stakeholders the business status of MHI as it takes a new step on its path to sustainable growth.