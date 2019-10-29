COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stab SpareBank1 Boligkreditt € covered due 2029
London, October 29
Pre-Stabilisation notice
29 October 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS
EUR Benchmark Covered Bonds due 2029
Pre-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136 23492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).
|The security to be stabilised:
|Issuer:
|SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR benchmark
|Description:
|Fixed rate Norwegian Covered Bonds due 5 November 2029 (soft bullet)
|Offer price:
|tbc
|Other offer terms:
|Rating Aaa expected (Moody's), settlement 5 Nov 2019, denoms 100k/1k, listing Luxembourg
|Stabilisation:
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
Credit Suisse
DZ Bank
Banco Santander
|Stabilisation period expected to start on:
|29 October 2019
|Stabilisation period expected to end on:
|no later than 30 days after value date
|Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.
|The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
|Stabilisation trading venue:
|Luxembourg
In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
