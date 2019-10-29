Reykjavik, October 29, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Iceland Seafood International hf. (short name: ICESEA), a mid cap company within the Consumer services sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Iceland. Iceland Seafood International ("Iceland Seafood") was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Iceland and is the 48th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. With strong roots since 1932 in the Icelandic seafood sector, Iceland Seafood today is a leading service provider and supplier of North Atlantic seafood to all main markets around the world. The company processes high quality seafood in the Spanish, UK and Irish markets, and is one of the largest exporters of fish products from Iceland. The company commercializes all product formats, fresh, land frozen, FAS (frozen-at-sea), salted, light salted and dried products. Iceland Seafood also provides technical services, logistic solutions and quality assurance to its customers. With headquarters in Iceland, the company operates a global network across Europe and North and South America, with overall 12 businesses in 8 countries with 620 employees. For more information, please visit www.icelandseafood.com "We are very pleased to have reached this important milestone in Iceland Seafood's journey and I would like to thank our staff and shareholders for their continuous support." said Bjarni Ármannsson, CEO of Iceland Seafood. "There are considerable growth opportunities ahead of us and we are very grateful for the good reception our public share offering received from investors, enabling us to further act on these opportunities. We welcome new investors and look forward to working with them in the future." "Iceland Seafood has set a great example when it comes realizing its business strategies through making use of the opportunities the equity market has to offer," says Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "The company was listed on First North in 2016 and since that time its market value has grown by 250%. We congratulate the company and its staff on this great success, its transition to the Main market and look forward to continuing working with them towards further growth and visibility." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Nasdaq Iceland media contact: Kristín Jóhannsdóttir kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com +354 868 9836