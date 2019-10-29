Agnisys, Inc., the leading EDA provider of the industry's most comprehensive solution for Design and Verification of SoC Hardware/Software Interface (HSI), today launches global distribution and appoints highly-skilled and experienced EDA distributors.

"As we continue to service more users across the globe, local representation and support will be a key benefit to our users," said Anupam Bakshi, Agnisys Founder/CEO. "Our appointed distributors have an established brand and credibility within their local regions and we're excited to partner with them to support our growing user base."

Agnisys appoints the following international distributors covering their respective territories.

China Shanghai Lomicro Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Taiwan SungFu Technology Limited

United Kingdom FirstEDA Limited

Germany, Austria, Switzerland eVision System GmbH

South Korea Bluehat Co., Ltd.

Japan NeXtream Corporation

For the full contact information of Agnisys' distributors, simply visit our Contact page.

See Agnisys at DVCON Europe in Munich, Germany on October 29-30, 2019, presenting 'Test Sequence Generator for RISC-V cores and SoCs'

About Agnisys

