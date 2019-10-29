

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Japanese yen climbed against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The yen climbed to 108.83 against the greenback and 120.59 against the euro, from its early near a 3-month low of 109.07 and a 5-day low of 121.06, respectively.



The yen strengthened to 139.73 against the pound and 109.29 against the franc, off its previous session's low of 140.26 and a 5-day low of 109.63, respectively.



The yen recovered from its early 5-day low of 69.47 against the kiwi and more than a 6-month low of 83.55 against the loonie, gaining to 69.05 and 83.34, respectively.



If the yen rises further, it may find resistance around 106.00 against the greenback, 118.00 against the euro, 136.5 against the pound, 105.00 against the franc, 66.00 against the kiwi and 80.5 against the loonie.



