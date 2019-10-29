FreshBooks Announces Plans to Open First International Office in Amsterdam

Toronto, CANADA, Oct. 29, 2019

"The Netherlands welcomes FreshBooks to Amsterdam," said Jeroen Nijland, Commissioner of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency, the organization that assisted with the expansion together with amsterdaminbusiness. "We are confident that the company will thrive in the tech-savvy and pro-business ecosystem of our capital. In these changing times, the Netherlands is the ideal place to start on the European market. We connect you to any place in Europe via our well-known infrastructure and via our world-class broadband network. All combined in a location that is also a great place to live."

FreshBooks announced its completely redesigned and rebuilt platform in September 2016 and has since added more than 100 new apps and integrations to help customers automate more of their workflow. Integrations include G Suite by Google Cloud, Slack, Gusto, HubSpot, Shopify, MailChimp, ZenDesk, MileIQ, Proposify, Trello, Basecamp, Asana, and more.

In February 2019, FreshBooks announced the addition of bank reconciliation and double-entry accounting to its software, enabling growing businesses to scale on FreshBooks with confidence and work seamlessly with an accountant.

In August 2019, FreshBooks announced JPMorgan Chase & Co. had made a strategic investment in the company.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 160 countries. The company has helped more than 20 million people process billions of dollars through its easy-to-use invoicing, time-tracking, expense management, and online payments features. Recognized with 10 Stevie awards for the best customer service in the world, the company's mantra is to "execute extraordinary experiences every day." FreshBooks is based in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at www.FreshBooks.com.