

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Tuesday as Brexit uncertainty continued and BP Plc reported a sharp drop in third-quarter profits.



After the British parliament rejected a plan by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to organize a snap election, Johnson will make another attempt today to get lawmakers to approve an early national election. The legislation requires a simple majority to be passed.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 36 points, or 0.49 percent, at 7,295 after climbing 1 percent the previous day.



BP Plc fell over 2 percent as it swung to a loss in third-quarter earnings, hurt by weaker oil prices and lower production.



Oilfield services provider Hunting tumbled 3.4 percent after a warning that its annual core profit would be at the lower end of market expectations.



Ashtead Group, an industrial equipment rental company, rose half a percent after it announced the pricing of $1.2 billion of second priority secured notes.



Just Eat dropped 1.2 percent as a takeover battle for the food delivery ordering service simmered.



In economic releases, U.K. house prices rose at a slightly faster rate in October, while the pace of increase was expected to remain unchanged, preliminary data from the Nationwide Building Society showed.



House prices rose 0.4 percent year-on-year after a 0.2 percent increase in September. Economists had expected the inflation rate to remain steady. In August, the house price inflation was 0.6 percent.



