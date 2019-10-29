

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanford Health Entities agreed to pay $20.25 million to settle allegations that it was aware of a neurosurgeon receiving kickbacks and doing unnecessary spinal surgeries.



The Department of Justice in a statement noted that the hospital entities Sanford Health, Sanford Medical Center, and Sanford Clinic of Sioux Falls, South Dakota agreed that they knowingly submitted false claims to federal healthcare programs.



According to the DoJ, the Anti-Kickback Statute prohibits offering, paying, soliciting, or receiving remuneration to induce referrals of items or services covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and other federally funded programs.



As per the lawsuit, Sanford allegedly knew that one of its top neurosurgeons was improperly receiving kickbacks from his use of implantable devices distributed by his physician-owned distributorship or POD.



The neurosurgeon's physician colleagues and others had warned the hospital entities about the alleged kickback scheme. It was also aware of the heightened compliance risks associated with PODs.



In addition, Sanford was repeatedly warned that the neurosurgeon was performing medically unnecessary procedures involving the devices in which he had a substantial pecuniary interest.



The DoJ noted that the company, despite repeated warnings, continued to employ the neurosurgeon, allow him to profit from such medical devices, and continued to submit claims to federal healthcare programs for these surgeries.



As part of the settlement, the hospital system will terminate the neurosurgeon in question and prohibit all Sanford physicians from profiting from their use of medical devices at Sanford.



The whistleblower lawsuit was filed by two Sanford surgeons, Drs. Carl Dustin Bechtold and Bryan Wellman. They will receive $3.4 million of the settlement proceeds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX