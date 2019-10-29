Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News-Lawine voraus! Jetzt in diese Aktie investieren?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
29.10.2019 | 11:25
(112 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - September 2019

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - September 2019

PR Newswire

London, October 29

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Monthly Newsletter

29 October 2019

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of September 2019. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019214/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2019_09__pd.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited


© 2019 PR Newswire