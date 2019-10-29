

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell from a near two-year high on Tuesday, as earnings proved to be a mixed bag and the British parliament rejected a plan by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to organize a snap election, adding an additional layer of uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.



Optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade progress kept overall losses in check. The pan European Stoxx 600 was down half a percent at 397.06 after rising 0.3 percent to hit a fresh 22-month high in the previous session.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were down around 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was losing half a percent.



The British pound edged lower against the dollar as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes another attempt today to get lawmakers to approve an early national election. The legislation requires a simple majority to be passed.



Finnish paper firm Stora Enso plunged 7.5 percent. After reporting a sharp drop in quarterly profit, the company said that geopolitical uncertainties would dampen demand in the fourth quarter.



BP Plc fell over 2 percent as it swung to a loss in third-quarter earnings, hurt by weaker oil prices and lower production.



Oilfield services provider Hunting tumbled 3.4 percent after a warning that its annual core profit would be at the lower end of market expectations.



Just Eat dropped 1.2 percent as a takeover battle for the food delivery ordering service simmered.



Orange Group shares fell 2.5 percent after the company reported flat third-quarter revenues and EBITDA earnings.



German lender Commerzbank was down 1.4 percent despite delivering better than expected third-quarter profits.



Healthcare group Fresenius soared 4.5 percent after its Q3 revenue beat expectations on strong sales in emerging markets.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence index showed a reading of 104 in October, same as in September.



U.K. house prices rose at a slightly faster rate in October, while the pace of increase was expected to remain unchanged, preliminary data from the Nationwide Building Society showed.



House prices rose 0.4 percent year-on-year after a 0.2 percent increase in September. Economists had expected the inflation rate to remain steady.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX