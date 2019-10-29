Guiyang Cultural Tourism Presentation Bloomed at the 2019 World Tourism Exchange China (WTE China)

HAIKOU, China, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, 2019, the World Tourism Exchange China 2019 (WTE China 2019) successfully concluded in Haikou and Guiyang Cultural Tourism Presentation was held concurrently at Shangri-La Hotel Haikou.

The event was attended by Sun Zhiming, member of the Standing Committee of Guiyang Municipal Committee and vice mayor of Guiyang, Long Weidong, vice mayor of Haikou, international guests from 18 countries and regions as well as local invited guests.

The event started at about 7:00pm with the speeches by Mr. Long Weidong and Mr. Sun Zhiming. Then Mr. Yuan Yunlong, director of Guiyang Culture and Tourism Bureau, made the presentation of Guiyang's cultural tourism, giving a comprehensive introduction to Guiyang's transportation, ecology, attractions and culture etc. Next, Elizabeth Chin, President of ECI Travel, Chairman of PATA New York Chapter, shared her experience about Guiyang's multi-destination tour products.

Sticking to the goal of "coordinated development of inbound tourism" and the principle of "closer cooperation, resource sharing, mutual complementarity and mutual benefits", the signing ceremony was held for the establishment of the Guiyang, Haikou and Zhangjiajie City Tourism Alliance, targeting at optimizing inbound tourism resource integration and achieving coordinated inbound tourism development.

Then came Guiyang's characteristic cultural performance. Guests were impressed by the Guiyang-style ethnic dance, song and musical instruments, which they can't find elsewhere. The event culminated with the touching Toast Song.

Guiyang is a youthful provincial capital in China. Its location makes it a perfect base for exploring the surrounding areas, especially Huangguoshu Falls, the ethnic villages around Kaili, and historic Zhenyuan. In 2017, Guiyang cooperated with American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) to hold ASTA China Summit (ACS). North American travel agents and tour operators were invited to Guiyang, which greatly promoted Guiyang's tourism image and caused a big stir in tourism industry worldwide. The WTE 2019 advanced further compared with the ACS 2017. European and Asian buyers were also invited along with North American buyers, making the event more "international". Guiyang again attended WTE 2019 to promote its amazing tourism resources to guests from all around the world. Guiyang's continuous efforts to develop its inbound tourism will surely boost the reputation and influence of Guiyang tourism in international markets and build itself into a new hot international tourist destination in China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018538/2019_World_Tourism_Exchange_China.jpg