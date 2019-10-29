Technavio has been monitoring the global interactive flat panels market since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 32.28 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 34% during the forecast period.

Read the 166-page report with TOC on "Interactive Flat Panels Market Analysis Report by application (education sector and corporate sector), specification (50-60-inch size, 60-70-inch size, 70-80-inch size, and 80-inch and above size), display type (plasma and LCD flat panels, interactive UHD/4K flat panels, and HD flat panels), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the segment forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the growth of e-learning. Also, the implementation of multi-touch technology in education is anticipated to boost the growth of the interactive flat panels market.

E-learning is emerging as an inexpensive alternative to classroom training. Benefits offered by e-learning such as reduced operational costs, consistent quality, and cross-platform support have increased their popularity among end-users. Many educational institutes are focusing on the development of interactive and engaging content that is both interactive and virtual. Thus, the growing popularity of e-learning is one of the major factors driving the demand for interactive flat panels.

Major Five Interactive Flat Panels Companies:

BenQ Corp.

BenQ Corp. owns and operates its business through the consumer electronics segment. Through this segment, the company offers products such as projectors, LCD monitors, speakers, and lightings. The company provides a wide range of flat panels for the education and corporate sectors.

Boxlight Corp.

Boxlight Corp. owns and operates its business in the Unified segment. Through this segment, the company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite, including software, classroom technologies, professional development, and support services.

ELO Touch Solutions, Inc.

ELO Touch Solutions Inc. owns and operates its business through the products and solutions segment. The company offers a wide range of HD, plasma, and LCD interactive flat panels.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. owns and operates its business across segments such as information telecommunication systems, social infrastructure industrial systems, electronic systems equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials components, automotive systems, smart life eco-friendly systems, and others. They offer a wide range of interactive flat panels in various display sizes, such as 50-inch, 60-inch, and 70-inch.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV owns and operates its business across segments such as personal health, diagnosis and treatment, and connected care health informatics. The company offers a wide range of interactive flat panels for the education and corporate sectors.

Interactive Flat Panels Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Education Sector

Corporate Sector

Interactive Flat Panels Specification Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

50-60-inch size

60-70-inch size

70-80-inch size

80-inch and above size

Interactive Flat Panels Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Plasma and LCD flat panels

Interactive UHD/4K flat panels

HD flat panels

Interactive Flat Panels Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

