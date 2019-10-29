Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 29 October 2019

Corporate Announcement 35/2019

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio data for Q3 2019

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes portfolio overview for the benefit of the company's shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09





As per 30 September 2019, the number of life insurance policies owned is 229. The total face value of the portfolio is 514 million USD. Actual maturities number in the portfolio was 34, while the expected number was 28.95.

Portfolio composition as of 2019-09-30.

Top 10 Carriers Weight % of portfolio value John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 12.7% Lincoln National Life Insurance Company 11.3% Transamerica Life Insurance Company 7.6% C.M. Life Insurance Company 6.1% Protective Life Insurance Company 6.0% Brighthouse Life Insurance Company 5.2% Hartford Life And Annuity Insurance Company 4.5% AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company 3.8% Pacific Life Insurance Company 3.7% Jefferson Pilot Life Insurance Company 3.4%





Carrier Rating Weight % of face value A++ 6.7% A+ 64.9% A 23.2% A- 3.4% B+ 1.5% B- 0.3%





Top 10 States Weight % of face value CA 16.2% FL 13.0% PA 12.2% NY 11.6% IL 4.9% TX 3.7% MO 3.6% OH 3.6% NV 3.4% AZ 3.4%









Face Group Weight % of face value 100,000-250,000 0.1% 250,000-500,000 3.7% 500,001-1,000,000 11.2% 1,000,001-2,000,000 17.9% 2,000,001-3,000,000 9.0% 3,000,001-5,000,000 25.6% 5,000,001-10,000,000 28.0% 10,000,001-15,000,000 4.6%





Age Group Weight % of face value < 65 1.2% 65 - 69 9.4% 70 - 74 16.6% 75 - 79 21.4% 80 - 84 30.9% 85 - 89 15.5% 90 < 5.0%





Gender Weight % of face value Female 23.8% Male 76.2%

