Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 29 October 2019
Corporate Announcement 35/2019
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio data for Q3 2019
Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes portfolio overview for the benefit of the company's shareholders.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09
As per 30 September 2019, the number of life insurance policies owned is 229. The total face value of the portfolio is 514 million USD. Actual maturities number in the portfolio was 34, while the expected number was 28.95.
Portfolio composition as of 2019-09-30.
|Top 10 Carriers
|Weight % of portfolio value
|John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA
|12.7%
|Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
|11.3%
|Transamerica Life Insurance Company
|7.6%
|C.M. Life Insurance Company
|6.1%
|Protective Life Insurance Company
|6.0%
|Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
|5.2%
|Hartford Life And Annuity Insurance Company
|4.5%
|AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company
|3.8%
|Pacific Life Insurance Company
|3.7%
|Jefferson Pilot Life Insurance Company
|3.4%
|Carrier Rating
|Weight % of face value
|A++
|6.7%
|A+
|64.9%
|A
|23.2%
|A-
|3.4%
|B+
|1.5%
|B-
|0.3%
|Top 10 States
|Weight % of face value
|CA
|16.2%
|FL
|13.0%
|PA
|12.2%
|NY
|11.6%
|IL
|4.9%
|TX
|3.7%
|MO
|3.6%
|OH
|3.6%
|NV
|3.4%
|AZ
|3.4%
|Face Group
|Weight % of face value
|100,000-250,000
|0.1%
|250,000-500,000
|3.7%
|500,001-1,000,000
|11.2%
|1,000,001-2,000,000
|17.9%
|2,000,001-3,000,000
|9.0%
|3,000,001-5,000,000
|25.6%
|5,000,001-10,000,000
|28.0%
|10,000,001-15,000,000
|4.6%
|Age Group
|Weight % of face value
|< 65
|1.2%
|65 - 69
|9.4%
|70 - 74
|16.6%
|75 - 79
|21.4%
|80 - 84
|30.9%
|85 - 89
|15.5%
|90 <
|5.0%
|Gender
|Weight % of face value
|Female
|23.8%
|Male
|76.2%
