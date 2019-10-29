Inspire Investing: Mutual Fund 'Inspired' to Turn Biblically Responsible

Inspire Investing celebrates the transformation of the Issachar Mutual Fund (LIONX), which updated its strategy using the Inspire Impact Score to meet biblically responsible investing (BRI) standards

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / ??Inspire Investing celebrates the transformation of the Issachar Mutual Fund (NASDAQ:LIONX), which updated its strategy using the Inspire Impact Score to meet biblically responsible investing (BRI) standards.

A conservatively managed, tactical fund, LIONX ranked top one percent out of 272 funds in Morningstar's Tactical Allocation Category in 2018, and ranked in the top six percent out of 327 funds in the same category in 2015. The biblically responsible investing community is heartily welcoming LIONX into the BRI movement.

LIONX logo and Inspire Investing Logo

Here is what Dexter Lyons, Portfolio Manager at Horizon Capital Management and advisor to the LIONX fund, had to say about switching it to BRI:

"I was attending the annual Kingdom Advisors conference when I was approached with the question on why LIONX was not managed according to biblical values. Until then, it had not occurred to me that I have been a Christian since 2000 and a money manager since 1990 but I was not acting as a Christian money manager. God immediately put it on my heart that I was to make His fund a BRI fund and use Inspire's screening tool, Inspire Insight, to bring the fund in alignment with the Bible. Since deciding to manage LIONX God's way, I've been pleased with the quality of risk-adjusted returns I am seeing in conjunction with the biblically screened investment universe I am drawing from. By the grace of God, I get to be a part of His BRI movement giving Him all the glory."

Robert Netzly, CEO of Inspire Investing, commented on the recent win for the biblically responsible investing movement, "We have known Dexter [portfolio manager of LIONX] for a while now and it is truly amazing to see this transformation happen. I believe it is evident the Lord is blessing Dexter's decision and I hope this inspires other funds to do the same."

About The Issachar Fund (NASDAQ:LIONX)

The Issachar Fund (NASDAQ:LIONX) provides investors with the liquidity, convenience and ease of access of a mutual fund, combined with the institutional risk-management qualities of a hedge fund. LIONX is a diversified, tactically managed mutual fund that seeks to provide moderate capital appreciation consistent with capital preservation in an attempt to limit life-altering market declines. LIONX may employ sophisticated investment vehicles to be up to 300% long, 150% short or market neutral to actively manage market risk.

The Issachar Fund is committed to investing in positive companies making the world a better place and avoiding investments in companies involved in unethical and immoral business practices. LIONX believes this is the right thing to do, both for the world and for portfolio returns.

To accomplish this, LIONX uses Inspire Investing's "Inspire Impact Score," a leading faith-based, environmental, social and governance (ESG) screening methodology, that aligns with biblically responsible investing (BRI) best practices.

About The Inspire Impact Score

Inspire's proprietary Inspire Impact Score methodology allows investors to easily identify how aligned or how opposed a company (or portfolio of companies, like a mutual fund or ETF) is to biblical values.

Using a wealth of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data from some of the most respected data providers in the world, Inspire analyzes companies from the bottom up with a rules-based, methodology-driven process through the lens of a biblical values world view.

The result of this objective, data-focused process is an Inspire Impact Score that ranges from -100 to +100, with scores closest to +100 representing greater alignment with biblical values. Inspire invests in those companies closest to +100 and never invests in companies with scores lower than zero in any of their strategies.

Inspire recently released a free online tool at www.inspireinsight.com that allows investors to look up the Inspire Impact Score of more than 25,000 stocks, mutual funds and ETFs to investigate the good, bad and ugly of what their portfolio is invested in from a values perspective, quickly and easily with a simple ticker symbol search.

About Inspire Investing

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the Silicon Valley of California, Inspire Investing seeks to create meaningful impact in the lives of people across the globe by providing index-based, biblically aligned investments that support Christian ministry and is a leading authority in the Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) movement. For more information, visit www.inspireinvesting.com.

For more information on the Issachar Fund, please visit www.issacharfund.com.

For media inquiries or interview requests, contact inspire@inspireinvesting.com.

* Disclaimer: Investment advisory services offered through CWM Advisors, LLC dba Inspire, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. CWM Advisors, LLC and Horizon Capital Management, LLC, the advisor to the Issachar Fund (LIONX), are affiliated. Horizon Capital Management, LLC pays a licensing fee to CWM Advisors, LLC for use of the Inspire Impact Score and other intellectual property, which presents a conflict of interest.

Media Contact:

Eric Smyth

(831)382-6572

inspire@inspireinvesting.com

SOURCE: Inspire Investing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564516/Mutual-Fund-Inspired-to-Turn-Biblically-Responsible