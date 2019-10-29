Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Die große Chance vor dem “Rambazamba”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2LQV6 ISIN: US48251W1045 Ticker-Symbol: KR51 
Tradegate
29.10.19
12:01 Uhr
26,270 Euro
+0,390
+1,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KKR & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KKR & CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,800
25,600
13:51
24,815
25,495
13:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KKR & CO
KKR & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KKR & CO INC26,270+1,51 %