Dienstag, 29.10.2019
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Quarterly Dividend - Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

London, October 29

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 October 2019, has been set at 1.286360, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 6.242420 pence per share (USD dividend 8.03 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 8 November 2019 (to shareholders on the register on 11 October 2019).

29 October 2019

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427


