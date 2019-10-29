Technavio has been monitoring the global electronic shelf label market since 2014, and the market is poised to grow by USD 337.95 million, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 15% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 177-page report with TOC on "Electronic shelf label Market Analysis Report by end-user (supermarkets and hypermarkets; convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants; and drug stores, pharmacies, and others), product (LCD ESL, full graphic e-paper ESL, segmented e-paper ESL), technology (Radio frequency, infrared, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America), and the segment forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the implementation of in-store technologies. Also, increasing adoption of smart shelves is anticipated to boost the growth of the electronic shelf label market.

Several online retailers are launching their physical counterparts to enable customers to make effective purchase decisions. This helps the retailers in giving stiff competition to the market players with already established physical stores. Furthermore, with an increasing interest in enhancing the customer experience, physical retail shop owners are deploying innovative in-store technologies, including smart shelves, augmented reality, and virtual reality enabled in-store assistants and electronic shelf labels. These in-store technologies enhance the capabilities of ESLs and boost the overall user experience. Thus, the integration of modern in-store technologies by retail outlets for effective inventory management and user experience enhancement will drive the adoption of ESLs during the next few years.

Major Five Electronic Shelf Label Companies:

Altierre Corp.

Altierre Corp. owns and operates businesses across key business segments, including ESLs and Spectra technology platform. The company's key offerings for the electronic shelf label market are Clara-ePaper ESLs and Anima-ePaper ESLs.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. owns and operates businesses across segments such as Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company has two key business segments, including banking and retail, and it offers the Diebold-Nixdorf ESL tool for performing simultaneous price updates for shelves and point-of-sale terminals in retail outlets.

LG Innotek

LG Innotek operates through several business segments, including optic solutions, substrates materials, automotive components, LED, and others. The company offers the LG Innotek ESLs that provide product information, along with features such as real-time pricing, advertising, inventory controlling, and location tracking.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

E Ink Holdings Inc.owns and operates businesses across segments comprising of Asia, Americas, and Rest of China (ROC). The company has key business segments, including monitors, ESLs and others. ESLs offered by the company include ESL tags, black/white graphic ESL tags and retail signage, and 3-color graphic ESL tags and retail signage.

Pricer AB

Pricer AB operates through its unified business segment to provide a complete system consisting of various components, including digital price tags, attachments, and software and cloud, for communication in a store environment. In September 2018, the company launched the Instant Flash technology for ESLs. ESLs offered by the company are SmartTAG HD graphic label, SmartTAG HD 110 large graphic label, SmartTAG HD 150, and SmartTAG HD 200 extra-large graphic label.

Electronic Shelf Label End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores, department stores, and mass merchants

Drug stores, pharmacies, and others

Electronic Shelf Label Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Europe

APAC

North America

MEA

South America

