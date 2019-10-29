Univar Solutions Expands Distribution Agreement with Dow

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that it will expand its distribution of Dow's silicone beauty & personal care product range to include Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe and Turkey.

The beauty & personal care industry is evolving with increased focus on product and ingredient safety, performance and responsibility. Dow combines scientific excellence and a deep market knowledge with one of the broadest portfolios in the beauty & personal care industry for skin care, sun care, hair care and color cosmetic applications. Dow's unique innovations empower formulators and brand owners around the world to create products with exceptional performance and exciting new benefits consumers can see and feel.

"We are very pleased to expand our distribution agreement with Dow in the beauty and personal care markets as this allows Univar Solutions to drive new growth opportunities through an expanded silicone product offering," said Dario Magni, industry director beauty & personal care in Europe, Middle East and Africa for Univar Solutions. "With this expanded agreement, our customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Eastern Europe will be able to purchase both Dow's silicone and organic product ranges for beauty and personal care from one sole supplier."

Fabio Giambelli, Dow Home & Personal Care European director, added, "This partnership will allow our customers to benefit from innovation synergies across the portfolio. Univar Solutions has proven technical expertise and a strong focus on beauty & personal care."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1019222/Univar_Solutions_Expands_Distribution_Agreement_with_Dow.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745428/Univar_Solutions_Logo.jpg