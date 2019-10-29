SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Architectural Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

Procurement in the architectural services market will be difficult and a costly proposition for buyers for the long run. Disruptive factors such as the pressing need of architectural services suppliers to adopt sustainability and the emergence of disruptive technologies will increase the suppliers' OPEX at a significant rate. This will have a consequent impact on the buyer's procurement spend in this market. Such an increasing expenditure will have a negative impact on the overall growth in the architectural services market.

Despite these challenges, insights into specific architectural services price trends and supplier selection criteria are translating into successful and cost-effective procurement in this market. This is evident in the spend growth of the architectural services market that is expected to touch a value of over USD 70 billion. This spend growth will be primarily attributed to the launch of large-scale township projects across the geographies. The governments across countries are investing in smart cities and public infrastructural projects that will create substantial demand for architectural services suppliers for services like project management, feasibility studies, construction, and contract administration.

What are the architectural services price trends that are driving the overall price structure in the global architectural services market?

Architectural services price trends across some of the key geographies reveal that the increasing expenditure done by suppliers on their technology development and acquisition will have a pronounced impact on the market price.

Suppliers are accounting for a substantial expenditure to maintain compliance with all the architectural, civil engineering, and other regulations that establish minimum green requirements for new construction projects. This will serve as another major factor that will drive the architectural services price trends across regions.

What are the scopes of optimizing procurement spend with these upward rising architectural services price trends?

Strategic supplier selection is the key to optimizing procurement spend in the architectural services market. In view of this, this report has enlisted the key architectural services suppliers selection criteria, the leading supplier names, the SLA terms, among others that will aid buyers to make the most of their partnership and achieve cost-savings during the contract tenure.

Use QBS criteria to evaluate bids

Buyers are advised to use the QBS process to assess service providers' capabilities based on the scale, complexity, and actual level of risk of the design services prior to fixing the price for the project. Some of the other criteria that must be considered are the design approach statement, planned methodology for offering services, among others.

QMS adoption capability of service providers

Architectural services suppliers who have adopted a QMS can offer high service quality, improve operational sustainability, and optimize the utilization of their resources. This reduces the operating costs of service providers, the benefit of which can be passed on to buyers.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Architectural services systems market spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the architectural services systems market

Regional spend opportunity for architectural services systems suppliers

Architectural services systems suppliers cost structure

Architectural services systems suppliers selection criteria

Architectural services systems suppliers under coverage

Procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the architectural services systems market

