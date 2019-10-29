Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 28-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.10p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.95p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---