Dienstag, 29.10.2019
WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
29.10.2019 | 12:46
(56 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 28

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 28-October-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                     358.32p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                   366.10p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                     352.17p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                   359.95p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

© 2019 PR Newswire