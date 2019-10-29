

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.50 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $4.98 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Lindsay Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.82 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.3% to $101.89 million from $123.27 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $5.82 Mln. vs. $4.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $101.89 Mln vs. $123.27 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX