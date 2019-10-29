

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales grew at a slower pace in September, the Central Statistics Office reported Tuesday.



Retail sales volume advanced 4.3 percent month-on-month in September, slower than the 5.6 percent rise in August. Nonetheless, this was the second consecutive rise in turnover.



Likewise, the value of retail sales rose at a weaker pace of 3.8 percent after climbing 5.7 percent in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, retail sales volume growth more than doubled to 4.2 percent from 2 percent in August. At the same time, annual growth in sales value accelerated to 2.8 percent from 0.8 percent.



