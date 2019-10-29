Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Die große Chance vor dem “Rambazamba”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856244 ISIN: US2536511031 Ticker-Symbol: DBD 
Xetra
29.10.19
13:29 Uhr
7,500 Euro
-1,510
-16,76 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,448
7,394
14:05
7,000
7,350
13:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIEBOLD NIXDORF
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIEBOLD NIXDORF INC7,500-16,76 %