Dienstag, 29.10.2019
29.10.2019 | 12:55
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, October 29

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 29 October 2019 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company") issued 50,000 new ordinary shares of 25p each, pursuant to its placing programme, at a price of 880.75 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the ex-dividend cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 4,404,341 ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 17 June 2019.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 202,021,712 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 202,021,712. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 202,021,712 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 0203 170 8732


© 2019 PR Newswire