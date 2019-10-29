Anzeige
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 29

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that on 28 October 2019 it purchased 29,406 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £3.0209 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 22,981,323 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 41,528,319 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

29 October 2019

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:
Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


