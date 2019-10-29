

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $30.04 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $77.88 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.25 million or $0.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.5% to $628.33 million from $780.97 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $38.25 Mln. vs. $92.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q3): $628.33 Mln vs. $780.97 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $580 to $620 Mln



