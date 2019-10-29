Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV),a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions, today announced it will report 2019 second fiscal quarter financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Management will host a conference call to discuss Urovant's financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that same day. A question and answer session will follow management's remarks.

The conference call numbers are (866) 470-1049 for domestic callers and (409) 217-8245 for international callers. The conference ID is 5377353.

A replay of the call will be available approximately four hours after the call and accessible for 7 days at (855) 859-2056, conference ID 5377353. A webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the Urovant Sciences website immediately after the call and available for at least 30 days.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. Urovant recently reported positive long-term data for its lead product candidate, vibegron, an oral, once-daily small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated for overactive bladder (OAB). The extension of the 12-week pivotal phase 3 EMPOWUR study demonstrated a favorable long-term safety and tolerability profile for vibegron and further improved treatment benefit on key overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms over the 40-week extension period. In addition, vibegron is being evaluated in a phase 3 study for the treatment of OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia and in a phase 2a study for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. Urovant's second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, Ltd., intends to develop novel treatments for additional urologic diseases. Learn more about us at www.urovant.com.

