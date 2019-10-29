Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Cannabis-friendly Email Platform

Technology Diversifies Leafbuyer Loyalty, the Company's Fastest Growing Asset

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY) announced the Company's fastest growing revenue stream, Leafbuyer Loyalty, got its latest technology release. The solution, the cannabis-friendly email platform, allows companies across the country to interact with consumers without risk of platform restriction.

"Many of our customers have been prohibited from using more mainstream emailing services because of their association with cannabis," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "It was an important initiative for us to provide Leafbuyer clients with this platform to help them attract and retain consumers through email."

According to a release on September 19, 2019, Leafbuyer Loyalty saw an 84% increase in bookable revenue based on client usage during the 6-month period beginning March 2019 through August 2019.

The easy-to-use service allows dispensaries and product companies to create custom emails, save templates, and email client lists.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com.

