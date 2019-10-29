Orbsat Corp. Awarded 400-Unit GPS Tracker Contract from U.K. Government Agency

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2019 / Orbsat Corp. (OTCQB:OSAT) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global provider of communication solutions for connectivity to the world through next-generation satellite technology, announced today that its Global Telesat Communications ("GTC") subsidiary has been awarded a 400-unit GPS tracker contract from a U.K. Government Agency. GTC will provide compact, self-powered GPS trackers designed for lone worker, vehicle and asset tracking applications. This latest award is the second large GPS tracking hardware contract received by the Company from this government customer.

Orbsat currently works with many enterprise and government agency customers in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, providing an array of solutions including satellite phones and network connectivity solutions as well as specialized tracking services. The Company currently supports over 15,000 active GPS tracking and satellite communication devices in use by government, enterprise and individual customers on every continent.

"Orbsat is pleased to have once again been selected by this significant government customer as we continue to accelerate our focus on the large enterprise and government sectors," said David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer of Orbsat Corp. "We look forward to continuing to support the current and future needs of our government and enterprise customers who are increasingly seeking cost effective technology solutions that enable global connectivity for their organizations and their personnel."

About Orbsat Corp

Orbsat provides services and solutions to fulfill the rapidly growing global demand for satellite-based voice, high-speed data, tracking and IoT connectivity services. Building upon its long-term experience providing government, commercial, military and individual consumers with Mobile Satellite Services, Orbsat is positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities being created by global investments in new and upgraded satellite networks. Orbsat's U.S. and European based subsidiaries, Orbital Satcom and Global Telesat Communications, have provided global satellite connectivity solutions to more than 35,000 customers located in over 160 countries across the world.

