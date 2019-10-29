

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Democrats-controlled House of Representatives will vote on impeachment procedures against President Donald Trump later this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter sent to her colleagues Monday.



'This week, we will bring a resolution to the Floor that affirms the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees as part of this impeachment inquiry, including all requests for documents, subpoenas for records and testimony, and any other investigative steps previously taken or to be taken as part of this investigation,' Pelsoi said.



'We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,' the letter says.



The Committee on Rules will meet on Wednesday to discuss the resolution, 'Directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes'.



This resolution establishes the procedure for hearings that are 'open to the American people', authorizes the disclosure of deposition transcripts, outlines procedures to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment, and sets forth due process rights for the president and his counsel.



The Trump administration and his allies in Congress have been arguing that the House impeachment inquiry lacks the necessary authorization for a valid impeachment proceeding.



Refuting this, Pelosi said the Constitution provides that the House of Representatives 'shall have the sole Power of Impeachment,' and cited examples of multiple past impeachments going forward without any authorizing resolutions.



Last week, a federal court had confirmed that the House was not required to hold a vote and that imposing such a requirement would be 'an impermissible intrusion on the House's constitutional authority.'



The Speaker alleged that the Trump Administration has made up this argument in order to justify its cover-up, withhold key documents from multiple federal agencies, prevent critical witnesses from cooperating, and defy duly authorized subpoenas.



The White House repeated its stand that the Democrats' impeachment proceeding is unauthorized.



The impeachment investigation stemmed from Trump's controversial phone call with Ukraine's president in July.



Former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor had testified before the House Intelligence Committee last week that Trump proposed to release military aid to Ukraine on condition that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky promise to conduct an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, his potential rival in the 2020 presidential election, and his son Hunter Biden.



House Committees are investigating the extent to which Trump jeopardized national security by pressing the Ukrainian President to interfere with the U.S. election and withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression, as well as any efforts to cover up these matters.



'The House has been following the facts and the evidence has only made the President's own words on his call (with Zelensky) more appalling. This resolution will set up the structure for the next phase where the American people can hear those facts for themselves in open hearings', Pelosi said on Twitter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX