CFN Media demonstrates how it helps public and private cannabis companies succeed. CFN Media's digital media platform has been instrumental in helping hundreds of private and public cannabis and CBD companies across the globe distinguish themselves.

Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN), owner and operator of CFN Media ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and digital financial media network dedicated to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, today announced the publication of new client and industry testimonials, including Halo Labs, MediPharm Labs and Hemptown USA, as well as recognized industry leaders, like Bruce Linton, Founder of Canopy Growth Corporation.

View the testimonials and learn how to become a client here:

https://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

"We are excited to share these accolades, which include video testimonials from industry titans like Bruce Linton and quoted testimonials from Rod Wolterman, CEO of Hemptown USA - a private company in the U.S. hemp space," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media.

About CFN Media

For Visitors and Viewers

CFN Media's Cannabis Financial Network (CannabisFN.com) is the destination for savvy investors and business people profiting from the worldwide cannabis industry. Viewers will see breaking news, exclusive content and original programming involving the people, companies and investments shaping the industry.

For Cannabis Businesses & Companies

CFN Media is a leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the U.S. and Canada attract media attention.

Our powerful digital media and distribution platform conveys a company's message and value proposition directly to national media active in the North American cannabis markets.

CFN Media has enabled the world's preeminent cannabis companies to thrive.

About CFN Enterprises Inc.

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) owns and operates CFN Media Group, the premier agency and financial media network reaching executives, entrepreneurs and consumers worldwide. Through its proprietary content creation, video library, and distribution via www.CannabisFN.com, CFN has built an extensive database of cannabis interest, assisting many of the world's largest cannabis firms and CBD brands build awareness and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cfnenterprisesinc.com.

Shareholder Relations

833-420-2636

investors@cfnenterprisesinc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49209