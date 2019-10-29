

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart posted warning signs on many of its stores citing national supply shortage of dish soap. As per the notice, the shortage will remain until December 1. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal cited other retailers' response that they are not experiencing any scarcity for dish soap.



A sign at a Richmond, Virginia store's dish soap aisle stated, 'Dish soap is experiencing a national supply shortage, impacting product availability for our customers. These shortages will remain until Dec. 1. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.'



The warning signs followed the information provided recently by P&G, the maker of Dawn and Gain dish soap, that they couldn't make enough hand-dish washing soap, and warned of short supply for some varieties.



Calling the issue a short-term inconvenience, P&G said it was not involved in the decision by Walmart to put up the signs.



P&G controls around 60 percent of the dish soap market with its Dawn, Gain and Ivory brand soaps. The WSJ reported citing financial filings that Walmart is a larger seller of P&G products, and accounts for 15 percent of its total sales last year.



Among competitors, Target spokesman Joshua Thomas reportedly said that their dish-soap inventory would not be impacted by any vendor-related issues, while CVS Health Corp. said it is meeting demand for Dawn.



This summer, Walmart had posted signs for canned-vegetable shortage that was caused by wet weather during the growing season.



