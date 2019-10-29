Don't Miss Out: 3 Day Super Sale Reveals Participating Brands Offering Up To 90% Off

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As shoppers count down to the anticipated 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) running from 31 October to 2 November 2019, organiser Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced the brands participating in its seventh edition. With over 500 brands and 2,000 retail outlets confirmed, 3DSS will offer huge savings of up to 90 per cent off on merchandise from the fashion, beauty and health, homeware, electronics, footwear, accessories, gold and jewellery and kids' categories.

FASHION

Givenchy

Hollister

Gap

Banana Republic

Monsoon

Boutique 1

Diesel

Riva

Choice

Etoile

Bershka

Women's Secret

Massimo Dutti

Pull & Bear

Oysho

Balmain

Reiss

Coast

Miss Selfridge

H&M

& Other Stories

COS

MaxMara

Giordano

Splash

Scotch & Soda

Springfield

G2000

Hugo Boss

DKNY

Michael Kors

Coach

BEAUTY & HEALTH

Nyx

Urban Decay

Abdul Smad Al Qurashi

HOME

Homes R Us

Home Box

Maisons du Monde

Iwan Maktabi

Danube Home

Jashanmal

Interiors

Think Kitchen

Tavola

Pottery Barn

West Elm

Crate & Barrel

Zara Home

ACE

SPORTS

Seafolly

Lululemon Athletica

Sun & Sand Sports

Nike

Under Armour

Adidas

Reebok

Beyond the Beach

Decathlon

Stadium

Billabong

The Social Foot

ELECTRONICS

Virgin Megastore

Jumbo Electronics

Better Life

Harman House

Jacky's Electronics

FOOTWEAR AND ACCESSORIES

FILA

Steve Madden

Level Shoes

Skechers

Nine West

Shoexpress

Hush Puppies

Yateem Optician

Kurt Geiger

Rivoli

Seddiqi & Sons

Vision Express

Footlocker

Athlete's Co

Accessorize

Hour Choice

GOLD & JEWELLERY

Damas

Jawhara Jewellery

Koraba Jewellery

Joy Alukkas

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

La Marquise

KIDS

Early Learning Centre

Mamas & Papas

Mothercare

DEPARTMENT

Robinsons

Debenhams

Muji

Salam Studio

Centrepoint

Marks & Spencer

SUPERMARKET

Carrefour

Lulu Hypermarket

Choithrams

Union Coop

For a full list of brands, please visit @DSFsocial or www.3daysupersale.com.

