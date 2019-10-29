CEM Corporation acquires key assets of Intavis Bioanalytical Instruments

MATTHEWS, North Carolina, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEM Corporation today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the instrumentation lines of Intavis Bioanalytical Instruments AG, with headquarters in Cologne, Germany. The acquisition allows CEM to strengthen its product offering in the Life Sciences for proteomics, in-situ hybridization and particularly in the field of peptide synthesis.

The Intavis instrumentation provides unique robotic synthesis technology that is very complementary to CEM's line of microwave peptide synthesizers. In particular, this includes small scale highly-parallel formats for making peptides either on resins or membranes, which allow for direct screening. In contrast, CEM's peptide synthesis technology provides extremely rapid and efficient peptide production at larger scales. With this acquisition, customers will now benefit from a complete portfolio of peptide synthesis technology available through CEM's large global support network.

"We are very pleased to be acquiring the Intavis line of instruments and unique robotic technology. Strategically, it will expand CEM's capabilities to fully support the development of peptide based therapeutics from early stage lead identification to preclinical and cGMP commercialization. In addition, this technology creates new bioscience sample preparation opportunities for CEM," said Michael J. Collins, President and CEO of CEM.

Dr. Steffen Huettner, CEO of Intavis commented, "We are proud to work together with CEM. This agreement enables a great future for the Intavis technologies and opens our company to focus on new developments."

During the transition, which is expected to last 4 months, Intavis will continue to sell and support their products. After the transition period, CEM will manufacture the Intavis instruments at their global headquarters in Matthews, NC. CEM will also assume full responsibility for sales, support, and service for all existing Intavis customers using its global support system.

About CEM

CEM Corporation is a global, privately held technology company, based in Matthews, North Carolina. CEM designs, manufactures and distributes products for use in life sciences, analytical laboratories and processing plants worldwide. CEM operates foreign subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Italy, France and Japan and has a global network of over fifty third-party distributors.

About Intavis Bioanalytical Instruments

Intavis has become a leading company in developing, manufacturing and distributing systems to automate complex protocols in biochemistry and molecular biology. Since 2008 INTAVIS is part of the HB Technologies AG group, located in Tübingen.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018416/CEM_Corporation_Intavis_Acquisition.jpg