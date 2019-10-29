RENA Technologies may struggle to feed the insatiable demand for production capacity in China fast enough and has welcomed orders worth 'tens of millions of euros' from three big 'Asian' clients.Chinese solar gold rush or no, the aggressive expansion plans of solar manufacturers in the world's solar heartland continue to be good news for PV equipment suppliers willing to trade on the thin margins dictated by Far Eastern buyers. With Swiss equipment maker Meyer Burger having been forced to sell off its corporate headquarters and parts of its business recently to make ends meet while it awaits ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...