

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.11 billion, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $1.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $2.19 billion or $2.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.6% to $4.47 billion from $3.90 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.19 Bln. vs. $1.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.15 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q3): $4.47 Bln vs. $3.90 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX