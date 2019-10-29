

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, semiconductor maker Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) provided revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, while it expects a continuation of the inventory reduction in the supply chain.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues in a range of $580 million to $620 million and gross margins of 23 to 24 percent at third quarter exchange rates.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $599.94 million for the quarter.



'We are managing the slowdown by adapting costs as we have done in the past. On the other hand, our increased machine capacities will enable Vishay to participate in the next upturn to the full extent,' said Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer.



