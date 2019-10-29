Emerald Kalama Chemical Opens Doors At New European Central Office In Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Kalama Chemical, a business group of Emerald Performance Materials, celebrated the grand opening of a new office in Rotterdam that will serve as the company's central hub for European operations. Among other functions, the office will house Emerald's growing team for order fulfillment and technical service, focused on serving customers worldwide for products manufactured at Emerald's operations in Europe.

"As we continue to grow as a global organization, we realized the need for a centralized EMEA hub that will create alignment with our global headquarters in Vancouver. Our new European Central Office will help us to ensure continuity and excellent service for our customers, as well as provide space for the growth of our team," said Ed Gotch, chief executive officer.

Emerald already has a major stake in the Rotterdam region, with its manufacturing facility located in Rotterdam Botlek. As a result, the new office in Rotterdam provides a strategic location that is also convenient to one of Emerald's key European manufacturing operations.

The Rotterdam Botlek facility is one of the largest and most efficient facilities of its kind, and Emerald has executed a number of capacity and product line expansions at the site over the last decade. Emerald also has a European operation in Widnes, United Kingdom, where Emerald has made recent expansions to increase production and add new chemistries. The new ECO will service customers of products manufactured at these two facilities.

Emerald Kalama Chemical is the world leader in benzoate chemistry and a trusted and reliable supplier of specialty materials, focusing on flavor and fragrance ingredients, non-phthalate plasticizers, antimicrobials and synthesis intermediates. Emerald serves customers globally from facilities in the U.S. and Europe. The Emerald operations in Rotterdam Botlek and Widnes both have certifications for ISO 9001:2015 for quality, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management and ISO 45001 for operational health and safety.

For information about Emerald or its products, available globally, visit www.emeraldkalama.com. You can also contact Emerald Kalama Chemical at kalama@emeraldmaterials.com, in Europe at +31.88.888.0500, or in the U.S. at +1.360.954.7100.