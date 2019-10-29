Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Die große Chance vor dem “Rambazamba”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853265 ISIN: US4878361082 Ticker-Symbol: KEL 
Tradegate
29.10.19
15:02 Uhr
56,71 Euro
+1,56
+2,83 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLOGG COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLOGG COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,94
57,03
15:22
56,89
56,99
15:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KELLOGG
KELLOGG COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KELLOGG COMPANY56,71+2,83 %