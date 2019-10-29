Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Netfonds Bank AS. Netfonds Bank AS has merged with Nordnet Bank AB. The membership will expire as of November 1, 2019 Netfonds Bank AS has traded with member ID NTF in the INET Trading System Member: Netfonds Bank AS INET ID: NTF Last day of trading: 1st of November, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please Wictor Comstedt or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 73449 6395 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=743678