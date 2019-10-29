Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 29.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
Die große Chance vor dem “Rambazamba”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1MME7 ISIN: DE000A1MME74 Ticker-Symbol: NF4 
Xetra
28.10.19
17:36 Uhr
19,200 Euro
+0,700
+3,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETFONDS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETFONDS AG 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NETFONDS
NETFONDS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETFONDS AG19,200+3,78 %