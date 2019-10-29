At the request of PledPharma AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from October 31, 2019, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be on October 30, 2019. Short name: PLED ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0003815604 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 81313 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.