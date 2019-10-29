Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2019) - RIWI Corp. (CSE: RIW) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce that BofA Securities has awarded a new contract order to RIWI for US$543,000 under its three-year long-term agreement (the "Agreement"). BofA Securities represents the Bank of America's institutional broker-dealer businesses, including Global Markets, Investment Banking, and Capital Markets.

RIWI has won over US$1.6 million in business with BofA Securities since the Agreement was signed in August 2017.

"This new contract order reflects RIWI's commitment to client delivery excellence for analysts in diverse sectors and with investment interests across the world," said Neil Seeman, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer. RIWI's offerings for the finance sector include: predictions about major geopolitical events that significantly impact equities and markets; and real-time analytics about fast-changing sentiment and technology trends.

RIWI responds to ongoing data needs for the bank's global teams and therefore RIWI expects to win additional contracts under the Agreement in the future. RIWI's current projects for BofA Securities include tracking: (a) proprietary consumer confidence indicators; (b) smartphone upgrade intent for Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones; and (c) proprietary consumer demand signals for electric vehicles.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com.

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Neil Seeman"

Neil Seeman, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Im, Chief Financial Officer

danielim@riwi.com | +1-416-205-9984 ext. 2

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49195