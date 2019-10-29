Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Asiakastieto Group's financial information 2020

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 OCTOBER 2019 AT 3.00 P.M. EET

Asiakastieto Group's financial information 2020

Asiakastieto Group Plc will publish its Financial Statements Review for 2019 on Tuesday, 11 February 2020. The Annual Report 2019 will be published in week 10 at http://investors.asiakastieto.fi/

Asiakastieto Group's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, 27 March 2020. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later on by the Board of Directors.

Asiakastieto Group's financial reporting in 2020

Financial Statements Review for 2019 on Tuesday, 11 February 2020

Interim Report for January - March 2020 on Friday, 8 May 2020

Half Year Financial Report for January - June 2020 on Thursday, 6 August 2020

Interim Report for January - September 2020 on Friday, 6 November 2020

All financial reports are published in English and Finnish and they are also available at investors.asiakastieto.fi after the publication.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2018 was EUR 134 million and the number of employees was approximately 450. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.



